US Markets
PVG

Australia's Newcrest to acquire Canadian miner Pretium in $2.8 bln deal

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Australian gold explorer Newcrest Mining said on Tuesday it agreed to buy Pretium Resources Inc in a deal that values the Canadian miner at $2.8 billion.

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian gold explorer Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Tuesday it agreed to buy Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO in a deal that values the Canadian miner at $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular