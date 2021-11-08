Australia's Newcrest to acquire Canadian miner Pretium in $2.8 bln deal

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Australian gold explorer Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Tuesday it agreed to buy Pretium Resources Inc PVG.TO in a deal that values the Canadian miner at $2.8 billion.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

