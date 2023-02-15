US Markets
NEM

Australia's Newcrest rejects $16.9 bln bid from Newmont

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 15, 2023 — 04:48 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

Adds background, comment

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Thursday it has rejected the $16.9 billion offer from U.S.-based Newmont Corp NEM.N, saying it does not represent sufficient value for Newcrest shareholders.

"The board has considered the indicative proposal and has unanimously determined to reject the offer," Newcrest said.

Australia's No. 1 gold miner, however, said it was prepared to provide access to limited, non-public information on a non-exclusive basis to Newmont for an improved proposal.

Reuters had reported on Feb. 7 that Newmont was open to slightly increasing its offer amid concerns its current bid was too low after recent leadership changes at the Australian company.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.