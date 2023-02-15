Australia's Newcrest rejects $16.9 bln bid from Newmont

Adds background, comment

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Thursday it has rejected the $16.9 billion offer from U.S.-based Newmont Corp NEM.N, saying it does not represent sufficient value for Newcrest shareholders.

"The board has considered the indicative proposal and has unanimously determined to reject the offer," Newcrest said.

Australia's No. 1 gold miner, however, said it was prepared to provide access to limited, non-public information on a non-exclusive basis to Newmont for an improved proposal.

Reuters had reported on Feb. 7 that Newmont was open to slightly increasing its offer amid concerns its current bid was too low after recent leadership changes at the Australian company.

