Feb 16 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Thursday it has rejected the $16.9 billion offer from U.S.-based Newmont Corp NEM.N, saying it does not represent sufficient value for Newcrest shareholders.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.