Australia's Newcrest quarterly gold output falls 17% sequentially

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Thursday said first-quarter gold production fell 17% sequentially as planned maintenance shutdowns pressured mill throughput across all operations.

The country's largest gold miner said it produced 527,115 ounces (oz) of the precious metal in the three months to September, compared with 637,032 oz in the June quarter and a UBS estimate of 557,000 oz.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Archishma Iyer; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

