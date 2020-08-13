Australia's Newcrest posts smaller-than-expected profit on lower gold output

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected annual profit on Friday, as lower gold output from its biggest mines largely offset the benefits of soaring gold prices prompted by the coronavirus crisis.

Underlying profit came in at $647 million for the full year ended June 30, compared with $561 million a year earlier, Australia's biggest gold miner said. The result missed analysts' estimates of $689.77 million, according to Refinitiv data.

The Melbourne-based company also declared a final dividend of 17.50 cents per share, up from 14.50 cents a year earlier. (Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli) ((Pranav.AK@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/AKPranav1; +918061823270;)) Keywords: NEWCREST RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.