Australia's Newcrest posts slight drop in third-quarter gold output

Contributors
Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Melanie Burton

Newcrest Mining Ltd posted a 1.2% fall in third-quarter gold output on Thursday, hit by lower production at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea and a slow recovery at its flagship Cadia mine.

April 29 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX posted a 1.2% fall in third-quarter gold output on Thursday, hit by lower production at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea and a slow recovery at its flagship Cadia mine.

Australia's largest listed gold miner's output for the three months ended March 31 was 512,424 ounces, compared with 518,770 ounces a year earlier.

The figure beat an RBC estimate of 491,539 ounces of output for the period.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Arundhati.dutta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters