Australia's Newcrest posts slight drop in third-quarter gold output

April 29 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX posted a 1.2% fall in third-quarter gold output on Thursday, hit by lower production at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea and a slow recovery at its flagship Cadia mine.

Australia's largest listed gold miner's output for the three months ended March 31 was 512,424 ounces, compared with 518,770 ounces a year earlier.

The figure beat an RBC estimate of 491,539 ounces of output for the period.

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

