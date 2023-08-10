Australia's Newcrest Mining's annual profit drops nearly 11%

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX reported a 10.8% fall in annual profit on Friday, hurt by higher operating and finance costs.

The country's largest listed gold miner said its underlying profit was $778 million for the year ended June 30, compared with $872 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average estimated $689.7 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo and Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

