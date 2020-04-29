Australia's Newcrest Mining quarterly gold output down about 17%, misses estimates

April 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX reported a nearly 17% fall in third-quarter gold production on Thursday, hurt by lower production at its Cadia and Telfer mines and divestment of its Indonesian mine during the quarter.

The miner said total gold production fell to 518,770 ounces in the three months ended March 31, from 623,124 ounces a year earlier.

The figure missed the UBS estimate of 562,000 tonnes gold output for the period.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

