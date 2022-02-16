Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 46% fall in half-year profit

Contributors
Harshita Swaminathan Reuters
Yamini C S Reuters
Published

Newcrest Mining Ltd reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea due to heavy rains and maintenance activity.

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea due to heavy rains and maintenance activity.

The gold miner posted an underlying profit of $298 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $553 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More