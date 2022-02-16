Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 46% fall in half-year profit

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX reported a 46% fall in first-half profit on Thursday, as output declined at its Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea due to heavy rains and maintenance activity.

The gold miner posted an underlying profit of $298 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with $553 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan and Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

