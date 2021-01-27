Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 3% fall in Q2 output

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining NCM.AX said on Thursday its second-quarter gold production fell 2.8% from last year due to lower output from its Cadia and Lihir mines.

The country's top gold producer said output fell to 535,477 ounces in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 551,115 ounces a year earlier. However, it beat UBS production estimate of 528,000 ounces.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Arpit Nayak in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

