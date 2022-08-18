Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 25% drop in annual profit

Contributors
Upasana Singh Reuters
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Australia's Newcrest Mining on Friday reported a nearly 25% slide in full-year profit, hurt by rising costs and lower output at its Lihir and Cadia mines in the first half.

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Friday reported a nearly 25% slide in full-year profit, hurt by rising costs and lower output at its Lihir and Cadia mines in the first half.

The country's biggest gold miner said underlying profit came in at $872 million for the year ended June 30 compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier, but above analysts' estimate of $861.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters