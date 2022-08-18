Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 25% drop in annual profit

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Friday reported a nearly 25% slide in full-year profit, hurt by rising costs and lower output at its Lihir and Cadia mines in the first half.

The country's biggest gold miner said underlying profit came in at $872 million for the year ended June 30 compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier, but above analysts' estimate of $861.2 million, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru)

