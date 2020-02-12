Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 18% rise in HY underlying profit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX posted an 18% rise in underlying half-year profit, helped by higher realised gold prices.

The country's largest listed gold miner recorded underlying profit for the half-year ended Dec. 31 of $280 million, up from $237 million reported last year.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.