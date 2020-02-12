Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 18% rise in HY underlying profit

Shreya Mariam Job Reuters
Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd posted an 18% rise in underlying half-year profit, helped by higher realised gold prices.

The country's largest listed gold miner recorded underlying profit for the half-year ended Dec. 31 of $280 million, up from $237 million reported last year.

The company also declared an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share.

