Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 1% drop in first-half profit

February 15, 2023 — 04:34 pm EST

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX reported a marginal 1% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, impacted by higher costs due to increased activities and lower prices for the gold and copper it sold during the period.

The country's largest listed gold miner said its underlying profit was $293 million for the half-year ended December 31, compared with $298 million a year earlier, but beat estimates of $184 million, according to Refinitiv.

