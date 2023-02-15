Australia's Newcrest Mining posts 1% drop in first-half profit

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX reported a marginal 1% fall in half-year profit on Thursday, impacted by higher costs due to increased activities and lower prices for the gold and copper it sold during the period.

The country's largest listed gold miner said its underlying profit was $293 million for the half-year ended December 31, compared with $298 million a year earlier, but beat estimates of $184 million, according to Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.