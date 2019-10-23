Australia's Newcrest Mining first-quarter output down, Wafi-Golpu project delayed

Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd on Thursday posted weaker gold output in the first quarter and said work on it proposed Wafi-Golpu project was delayed and staffing reduced.

Gold production for the three months ended Sept. 3 fell 6.7% to 511,636 ounces, hurt by lower grades and shutdown overruns at its Cadia mine.

