Australia's Newcrest Mining first-quarter output down, Wafi-Golpu project delayed

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Australian gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX on Thursday posted weaker gold output in the first quarter and said work on it proposed Wafi-Golpu project was delayed and staffing reduced.

Gold production for the three months ended Sept. 3 fell 6.7% to 511,636 ounces, hurt by lower grades and shutdown overruns at its Cadia mine.

(Reporting by Devika Syamnath and Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

((ShreyaMariam.Job@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.