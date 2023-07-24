News & Insights

US Markets
NEM

Australia's Newcrest gold output rises on Cadia mine boost

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 24, 2023 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by Echha Jain and Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2-5

July 25 (Reuters) - Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX on Tuesday reported a 9.1% sequential rise in fourth-quarter gold output, as easing production snags at its flagship Cadia mine in New South Wales drove a rebound in production.

Lower planned and unplanned maintenance at Cadia boosted mill throughput, with production rising nearly 14% sequentially, bouncing back after a drop in the previous quarter.

Newcrest's Lihir mine in Papua New Guinea also recorded an 8.2% sequential rise in production.

The gold miner, which is currently the subject of a A$26.2 billion ($17.65 billion) takeover offer from Newmont Corp NEM.N, produced 556 kilo ounces(koz) of the yellow metal in the three months ended June 30, below a Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 584 koz.

It produced 510 koz of gold in the third quarter, and 637 koz a year earlier.

($1 = 1.4841 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.