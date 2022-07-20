Australia's Newcrest fourth-quarter gold output rises nearly 31%

July 21 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX on Thursday reported a 30.8% sequential rise in fourth-quarter gold production, partly driven by higher mill throughput at its Lihir and Cadia mines.

The country's largest gold miner said it produced 637,032 ounces (oz) of the yellow metal for the three months ended June 30, compared with 486,851 ounces in the previous quarter.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh and Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.