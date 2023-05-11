News & Insights

Australia's Newcrest extends exclusivity period for Newmont's $20 bln offer

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 11, 2023 — 06:24 pm EDT

May 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX said on Friday it has extended the exclusivity period by a week for Newmont Corp NEM.N to complete its due diligence on its A$29.4 billion ($19.94 billion) final takeover offer.

The exclusivity period for Newmont's best and final offer of A$32.87 per share, which was set to expire on Thursday, has now been extended until May 18.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

