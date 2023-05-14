News & Insights

Australia's Newcrest backs Newmont's $17.8 billion offer

May 14, 2023 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by Himanshi Akhand for Reuters ->

May 15 (Reuters) - Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX said on Monday it will recommend that its shareholders vote in favour of Newmont Corp's NEM.N final takeover offer that values the gold miner at A$26.2 billion ($17.8 billion).

If the deal gets Newcrest shareholders' approval and other regulatory nods, it would lift Newmont's gold output to nearly double its nearest rival Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, further solidifying Newmont's position as the world's biggest gold producer.

Under the deal, Newcrest shareholders would receive 0.400 Newmont share for each share held, with an implied value of A$29.27 a share, higher than a previous exchange ratio of 0.380 that Newcrest's board unanimously rejected in February.

Newmont is also offering a franked special dividend of up to $1.10 per share on or around the implementation of the deal.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

