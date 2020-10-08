Australia's Newcrest approves second-stage expansion of Cadia gold mine

Newcrest Mining Ltd's board has approved to execute the second-stage expansion of its flagship Cadia mine near New South Wales, Australia's top gold producer said on Friday.

The board also approved Papua New Guinea-based Lihir mine's front-end recovery project, Newcrest said.

