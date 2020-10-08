Australia's Newcrest approves second-stage expansion of Cadia gold mine

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Newcrest Mining Ltd's NCM.AX board has approved to execute the second-stage expansion of its flagship Cadia mine near New South Wales, Australia's top gold producer said on Friday.

The board also approved Papua New Guinea-based Lihir mine's front-end recovery project, Newcrest said.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Anushka.Trivedi@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823241;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.