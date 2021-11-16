Australia's Newcrest appoints Sherry Duhe as new CFO

Australia's biggest gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd on Tuesday appointed Sherry Duhe as its new chief financial officer, replacing Gerard Bond who is leaving after 10 years in the role. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;)) nL4N2S709Y

