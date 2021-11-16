Australia's Newcrest appoints Sherry Duhe as new CFO

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's biggest gold producer Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX on Tuesday appointed Sherry Duhe as its new chief financial officer, replacing Gerard Bond who is leaving after 10 years in the role.

