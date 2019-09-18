Australia's New South Wales state rejects KEPCO's Bylong coal project

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The planning commission for the Australian state of New South Wales on Wednesday refused to approve Korea Electric Power Corp's 015760.KS Bylong coal project, saying it was not in the public interest.

The New South Wales Independent Planning Commission said the project was not in the public interest because the "the long-term environmental, heritage and agricultural costs" outweighed the economic benefits for the present generation.

