Australia's New Hope warns of coal market volatility, Queensland headwinds

Australian coal producer New Hope Corp on Tuesday said coal markets would likely remain volatile in the near term despite strong demand for high-quality thermal coal across Asia, as it posted a 41% rise in annual net profit.

The firm forecast lower production volumes from its operations in Queensland state in the year to July, due to delayed approvals for its Acland Stage 3 project and the pending closure of its Jeebropilly mine.

New Hope also said it has begun redundancy process for 150 employees pending Acland Stage 3 project approvals.

Higher production at its Bengalla joint venture in New South Wales state, where it acquired an additional 40% stake during the 2019 financial year, boosted annual earnings.

Net profit for the year ended July 31 came in at A$210.7 million ($144.7 million), compared with A$149.5 million last year, New Hope said in a statement.

Revenue jumped 21 percent over the period.

Barring one-off expenses, New Hope's net profit rose 3% to A$268.5 million in the full year.

The company declared a final dividend of 9 cents a share, compared with 8 cents in the prior period.

($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars)

