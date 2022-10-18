Australia's New Hope not in consortium bidding for Aurizon unit

Adds details, background

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope NHC.AX said on Wednesday it was not part of a consortium of private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management OAKCP.UL and Brookfield BAMa.TO which a report said was bidding for Aurizon's AZJ.AX East Coast Rail business.

Last year, freight operator Aurizon bought One Rail Australia, which included East Coast Rail, for A$2.35 billion ($1.49 billion) from Macquarie's MQG.AX asset management arm and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM, in a push to diversify from coal and add bulk capacity.

Oaktree and Brookfield did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on a potential bid.

($1 = 1.5820 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi, additional reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

