US Markets
NHC

Australia's New Hope not in consortium bidding for Aurizon unit

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Australian coal miner New Hope said on Wednesday it was not part of the consortium of private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management and Brookfield bidding for rail freight operator Aurizon's East Coast Rail business.

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope NHC.AX said on Wednesday it was not part of the consortium of private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management OAKCP.UL and Brookfield BAMa.TO bidding for rail freight operator Aurizon's AZJ.AX East Coast Rail business.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular