Australia's New Hope not in consortium bidding for Aurizon unit

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope NHC.AX said on Wednesday it was not part of the consortium of private equity firms Oaktree Capital Management OAKCP.UL and Brookfield BAMa.TO bidding for rail freight operator Aurizon's AZJ.AX East Coast Rail business.

