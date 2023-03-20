NHC

Australia's New Hope first-half profit more than doubles on higher coal prices

March 20, 2023 — 05:31 pm EDT

March 20 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corporation NHC.AX said on Tuesday its reported first-half earnings more than doubled, helped by a surge in prices of the commodity.

The firm posted net profit attributable of A$668.6 million ($448.63 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, its highest first-half profit ever, compared with A$330.4 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4903 Australian dollars)

