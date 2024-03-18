News & Insights

Australia's New Hope first-half profit falls as coal prices weigh

March 18, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp NHC.AX on Tuesday reported a 62.4% drop in its first-half profit, as a sharp decline in worldwide coal prices cut earnings.

The company logged a profit attributable to shareholders of A$251.7 million ($165.01 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with a record profit of A$668.6 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5253 Australian dollars)

