Australia's New Hope first-half profit falls as coal prices weigh

March 19 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp NHC.AX on Tuesday reported a 62.4% drop in its first-half profit, as a sharp decline in worldwide coal prices cut earnings.

The company logged a profit attributable to shareholders of A$251.7 million ($165.01 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with a record profit of A$668.6 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5253 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aaditya Govind Rao in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)

