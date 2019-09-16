Australia's New Hope Corp annual profit rises 41%

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Australian coal producer New Hope Corp posted a 41% rise in its annual net profit, helped by stronger export thermal coal prices during the period.

Net profit for the year ended July 31 came in at A$210.7 million ($144.73 million), compared with A$149.5 million last year, New Hope said in a statement.

The company's revenue jumped 21 percent over the period.

($1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars)

