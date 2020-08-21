Australia's New Hope coal sales drop 30%; to consider activist group call on coal ops

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Australia's New Hope Corp Ltd NHC.AX posted a near 30% drop in July-quarter coal sales on Friday, as power demand crumbled due to the coronavirus crisis, and said it would consider a demand from an environment-focused activist investor group to wind up its coal operations.

The coal miner said the resolution put forward by activist group Market Forces on behalf of 113 shareholders asks New Hope to come up with a plan to end its coal operations in line with the Paris climate change agreement.

A similar resolution is being put forward at Whitehaven Coal Ltd's WHC.AX shareholder meeting in October to wind up its operations.

Dealing with a large drop in electricity demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, total coal sold plunged to 2.4 million tonnes for the three months ended July 31 from 3.3 mln tonnes last year, while saleable coal output fell about 16%, New Hope said.

Thermal coal demand in key markets such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan declined, while the lockdown in India and calls by the government to use domestically produced coal led to a sharp drop in demand there, the company said.

It also flagged disruptions to its operations and exploration activities from border restrictions in Queensland state, which earlier this month closed its border with New South Wales (NSW) state amid rising infections in the southern state of Victoria.

New Hope said the restrictions were also expected to impact oil production activities of its Bridgeport Energy unit, which has operations in both Queensland and Victoria and produced 85,449 barrels of oil in the quarter, down 13% from the year-ago period.

New Hope announced a major planned shutdown of mining excavation activities at its Bengalla facility in NSW, which is likely to impact its coal flow in the first half of fiscal 2021.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; +918061823447;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.