Australia's New Century Resources recommends $95 mln Sibanye-Stillwater offer

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian zinc miner New Century Resources NCZ.AX on Wednesday recommended its shareholders accept South African precious metals producer Sibanye-Stillwater's SSWJ.J takeover offer of A$144.1 million ($94.90 million).

($1 = 1.5184 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

