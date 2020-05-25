Australia's New Century in talks to buy Vale's New Caledonia assets

May 26 (Reuters) - Australia's New Century Resources Ltd NCZ.AX on Tuesday said it was in talks with global miner Vale's VALE3.SA Canadian unit to buy the latter's nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

New Century said it received a 60-day exclusivity period to acquire 95% of Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. (VNC), which owns and operates the Goro nickel and cobalt mine in New Caledonia.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

