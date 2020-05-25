US Markets
Australia's New Century in talks to buy Vale's New Caledonia assets

Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Australia's New Century Resources Ltd on Tuesday said it was in talks with global miner Vale's Canadian unit to buy the latter's nickel and cobalt operations on the Pacific island of New Caledonia.

New Century said it received a 60-day exclusivity period to acquire 95% of Vale Nouvelle-Calédonie S.A.S. (VNC), which owns and operates the Goro nickel and cobalt mine in New Caledonia.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

