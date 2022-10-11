Australia's neutral rate a guide for policy, not a destination -RBA

Australia's neutral interest rate is at least 2.5% but is not the sole determinant of policy which should be driven by changing circumstances in the economy, a top central banker said on Wednesday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Luci Ellis emphasised the neutral rate was a moving target and hard to determine at any stage of time, which limited its usefulness for monetary policy.

