Australia's Netwealth plummets on lower annual net inflows forecast

By Harshita Swaminathan

April 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Netwealth Group NWL.AX dived as much as 10.4% on Monday, making them the top loser in Australia's benchmark stock index, after the Australian wealth manager slashed its expectations of net fund inflows for the fiscal year.

Netwealth now expects net inflows into its funds under administration (FUA) to be between A$9 billion ($6 billion) and A$11 billion for the fiscal, compared with its previous forecast of A$11 billion.

The firm attributed the lower forecast to market volatility and negative investor sentiment, making it tougher to forecast timings of transactions on a monthly or even quarterly basis.

Netwealth reported net inflows of A$1.7 billion into its FUA over the March quarter, lower than the A$2.1 billion inflow in the prior quarter.

"Even in the context of the difficult macro-economic environment and the volatility in investment markets, and March being the seasonally weakest quarter, NWL's net flow result is disappointing," analysts at Ord Minnett wrote.

Shares of Netwealth fell as much as 10.4% to A$12.12, their lowest level since Jan. 23, and also logged their worst intraday percentage loss since Jan. 19.

($1 = 1.4999 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

