Australia's Netwealth Group offers to buy Praemium for $590 mln

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Australian superannuation services firm Netwealth Group NWL.AX said on Tuesday it had made a A$785 million ($590.40 million) approach to buy investment manager Praemium Ltd PPS.AX to expand into the growing market for wealth management services.

Netwealth has offered A$1.50 in cash and stock for each share of Praemium.

($1 = 1.3296 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.