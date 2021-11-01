NWL

Australia's Netwealth Group offers to buy Praemium for $590 mln

Riya Sharma Reuters
Australian superannuation services firm Netwealth Group said on Tuesday it had made a A$785 million ($590.40 million) approach to buy investment manager Praemium Ltd to expand into the growing market for wealth management services.

Netwealth has offered A$1.50 in cash and stock for each share of Praemium.

($1 = 1.3296 Australian dollars)

