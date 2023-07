July 12 (Reuters) - Australia's Neometals Ltd NMT.AX on Wednesday said an indirectly owned entity executed an offtake agreement with Glencore GLEN.L to supply all saleable vanadium bearing products from the project in Finland for an initial period of five years.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.