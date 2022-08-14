US Markets
NEA

Australia's Nearmap gets $755 mln takeover proposal from Thoma Bravo

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australian aerial imagery company Nearmap Ltd on Monday disclosed a A$1.06 billion ($754.61 million) takeover proposal from Thoma Bravo L.P, and said the U.S. private equity firm's due diligence was at an advanced stage.

Adds details on proposal

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australian aerial imagery company Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX on Monday disclosed a A$1.06 billion ($754.61 million) takeover proposal from Thoma Bravo L.P, and said the U.S. private equity firm's due diligence was at an advanced stage.

The A$2.10 per share cash proposal for Nearmap represents a premium of nearly 39% above the stock's last close price of A$1.51.

"The board of Nearmap determined the proposal received on 6 July 2022 to be credible and sufficient to initially grant non-exclusive due diligence access to Thoma Bravo," the company said.

The company added it has exclusively granted Thoma Bravo seven days from Monday to determine if a definitive transaction can be signed.

Nearmap said it had received several other non-binding expressions of interest for the company, but none of them was considered to be in the best interests of shareholders.

($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft and Sam Holmes)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/damnit_saladin;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NEA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular