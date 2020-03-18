Australia's National Storage REIT says Public Storage drops $1.25 bln takeover bid

March 18 (Reuters) - Australia's largest self-storage operator, National Storage REIT NSR.AX, said on Wednesday that Public Storage PSA.N decided not to pursue a takeover offer of $1.25 billion, because of market conditions stemming from a coronavirus outbreak.

U.S.-based Public Storage had offered A$2.40 a share for National Storage last month.

($1=1.6620 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.