Australia's National Storage REIT says Public Storage drops $1.25 bln takeover bid

Contributor
Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's largest self-storage operator, National Storage REIT, said on Wednesday that Public Storage decided not to pursue a takeover offer of $1.25 billion, because of market conditions stemming from a coronavirus outbreak.

U.S.-based Public Storage had offered A$2.40 a share for National Storage last month.

($1=1.6620 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

