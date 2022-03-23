Australia's NAB to start new A$2.5 bln share buyback

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© David Gray / Reuters

National Australia Bank Ltd, the country's No. 2 lender, said on Thursday it will start a further on-market share buyback of up to A$2.5 billion ($1.87 billion), following the completion of a similar repurchase.

Adds details of buyback

March 24 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX, the country's No. 2 lender, said on Thursday it will start a further on-market share buyback of up to A$2.5 billion ($1.87 billion), following the completion of a similar repurchase.

The new buyback will reduce the bank's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio by about 58 basis points towards its target range of 10.75% to 11.25% over time, the company said.

Melbourne-headquartered NAB said it expects to start the buyback after its half-year results announcement on May 5.

NAB said on Thursday it has completed another $2.5 billion on-market buyback, of 86.9 mln ordinary shares of the company.

($1 = 1.3342 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Devika Syamnath)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters