Australia's NAB to settle U.S. bank bill swap rate class action

June 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Friday it has agreed to settle a 2016 class action lawsuit in the United States over alleged manipulation of a key short-term interest rate.

The terms of settlement in the bank bill swap rate lawsuit are confidential and without any admission of liability, Australia's third largest bank said. (https://bit.ly/35yyemo)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

