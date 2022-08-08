Australia's NAB third-quarter cash profit rises nearly 6%

Aug 9 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Tuesday reported an almost 6% rise in third-quarter cash profit as rising interest rates helped improve its margins.

Cash profit at Australia's second-largest lender was A$1.80 billion ($1.26 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with A$1.70 billion a year ago. The figure was in-line with a Morgan Stanley estimate of A$1.80 billion.

($1 = 1.4325 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

