Australia's NAB third-quarter cash profit rises nearly 6%

National Australia Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported an almost 6% rise in third-quarter cash profit as rising interest rates helped improve its margins.

Cash profit at Australia's second-largest lender was A$1.80 billion ($1.26 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with A$1.70 billion a year ago. The figure was in-line with a Morgan Stanley estimate of A$1.80 billion.

($1 = 1.4325 Australian dollars)

