News & Insights

Australia's NAB targets at least $633 mln in lending to indigenous businesses

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

October 31, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

Written by John Biju for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3, further details on target in paragraph 4, executive quote in paragraph 5

Nov 1 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Wednesday it has set a new target to more than double its lending to indigenous businesses and communities to at least A$1 billion ($633.70 million) over the next three years.

The move comes at a time when banks have borne the brunt of increased regulatory scrutiny in a push for better banking outcomes for indigenous consumers, including access to better finances and quality of life.

Earlier this year, a review by the country's corporate regulator found banks were falling short of meeting targets for moving First Nations people into low-fee accounts.

"During the last two years, we have put the building blocks in place to better support our growing First Nations business customer base, from both a commercial and cultural perspective," said Andrew Irvine, NAB Group Executive Business and Private Banking.

($1 = 1.5780 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.