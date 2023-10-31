Australia's NAB targets at least $633 mln in lending to indigenous businesses

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3, further details on target in paragraph 4, executive quote in paragraph 5

Nov 1 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Wednesday it has set a new target to more than double its lending to indigenous businesses and communities to at least A$1 billion ($633.70 million) over the next three years.

The move comes at a time when banks have borne the brunt of increased regulatory scrutiny in a push for better banking outcomes for indigenous consumers, including access to better finances and quality of life.

Earlier this year, a review by the country's corporate regulator found banks were falling short of meeting targets for moving First Nations people into low-fee accounts.

"During the last two years, we have put the building blocks in place to better support our growing First Nations business customer base, from both a commercial and cultural perspective," said Andrew Irvine, NAB Group Executive Business and Private Banking.

($1 = 1.5780 Australian dollars)

