Australia's NAB says returned $187 mln since June last year

Dec 18 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX said on Wednesday it had refunded A$276 million ($187.29 million) to customers for past wrongs since June last year, as pressure on the country's top lenders remain unabated following a powerful public probe into their misdeeds.

NAB, Australia's third-largest lender by market capitalisation, currently faces prospective allegations of breaching anti-money laundering laws.

The securities regulator on Tuesday filed a lawsuit alleging the bank of financial misconduct.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 67496061))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.