Australia's NAB Q3 cash profit falls 6% as bad debt charges surge

National Australia Bank Ltd on Friday reported a 6.1% drop in third-quarter cash profit as it set aside more money to cover potential loan defaults brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The country's third-biggest lender said cash profit came in at A$1.55 billion ($1.11 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, down from A$1.65 billion as reported last year, but above a Citi estimate of A$1.26 billion.

($1 = 1.3992 Australian dollars)

