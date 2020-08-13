Australia's NAB Q3 cash profit falls 6% as bad debt charges surge

Aug 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Friday reported a 6.1% drop in third-quarter cash profit as it set aside more money to cover potential loan defaults brought on by the coronavirus crisis.

The country's third-biggest lender said cash profit came in at A$1.55 billion ($1.11 billion) for the quarter ended June 30, down from A$1.65 billion as reported last year, but above a Citi estimate of A$1.26 billion.

($1 = 1.3992 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.