Australia's NAB posts flat Q1 profit

Feb 16 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Tuesday said its first-quarter cash profit was flat versus a year ago, as the bank's performance was pressured by sustained record-low interest rates.

Australia's No. 2 lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.65 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Howard Goller)

