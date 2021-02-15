Australia's NAB posts flat Q1 profit

National Australia Bank Ltd on Tuesday said its first-quarter cash profit was flat versus a year ago, as the bank's performance was pressured by sustained record-low interest rates.

Australia's No. 2 lender by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.65 billion for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$1.65 billion a year ago.

