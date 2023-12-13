News & Insights

Australia's NAB, Jarden Wealth combine NZ wealth & asset management units

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

December 13, 2023 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by Echha Jain for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2 and 6

Dec 14 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank NAB.AX said on Thursday it has agreed to combine its New Zealand wealth advice and asset management business with that of Jarden Wealth and Asset Management into a new entity.

The new entity, to be called FirstCape, would hold NZ$29 billion ($17.99 billion) of funds under advice and administration and NZ$15 billion of funds under management, NAB said.

NAB, Jarden Wealth and Pacific Equity Partners would be the shareholders of FirstCape.

Under the deal, NAB and Jarden Wealth would each receive a cash payment along with a retained shareholding of 45% and 20%, respectively.

Pacific Equity Partners would acquire a 35% stake in FirstCape and its investment would be used to fund the payments to NAB and Jarden Wealth.

NAB said the combination would result in a gain on sale within statutory net profit, but will not have an impact on the lender's core capital levels.

($1 = 1.6124 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

