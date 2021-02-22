Australia's NAB cuts fixed home loan rates

Feb 22 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd NAB.AX on Monday lowered interest rates for some fixed home loans and said demand in the housing market had picked up quicker than it usually does after Christmas.

Australia's No.2 lender by market value said its three- and four-year fixed rates on home loan plans were now below 2%, while rates on a 5-year loan package were down by 55 basis points to 2.29%. (https://nab.co/3dBnOI6)

