Australia's NAB cash profit falls 6% as loan repayments crawl

By Aug. 5, NAB had contacted about 40% of all customers who had availed a home loan to check if they wanted to opt out of a deferral scheme offered earlier this year to help cope with the pandemic.

The bank said 84% of those customers chose to extend their repayment holidays, with McEwan conceding that many customers still faced an uncertain future.

NAB said it would be increasingly challenging to meet its target of broadly flat expenses for the year and warned that virus-related outlays would affect cost growth in 2021.

Rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Wednesday slashed its annual dividend by more than half and reported lower-than-expected profit.

