Dec 2 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank , the country's second-biggest lender, said on Friday it was targeting for an effective zero exposure to thermal coal mining exposure by the end of this decade. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar)) Keywords: NAB CLIMATE CHANGE/ (URGENT)

