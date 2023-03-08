Australia's Myer soars to near 6-year high as net profit more than doubles

Adds details on results, CEO comment and shares

March 9 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX said on Thursday its first-half net profit after tax more than doubled, boosted by upbeat sales growth as pandemic-induced lockdowns eased, sending its shares to their highest levels since May 2017.

Shares of Myer surged as much as 17.3% to A$1.120 in early trade.

The company reported a net profit after tax of A$65 million ($42.85 million) for the six months ended Jan. 28, compared with A$32.3 million a year ago.

Myer said half-year sales came in at A$1,884.9 million, up from A$1,517.4 million last year, as customers returned to physical shopping following the lifting of COVID-related lockdowns.

Strong growth in store sales reflect the re-balancing of sales post lockdowns, a return to CBD (central business district) growth and a robust online business providing synergies in both digital and physical environments, Chief Executive Officer John King said, adding that the retailer will still remain cautious about the macro-economic environment.

The Melbourne-based firm declared an interim dividend of 4 Australian cents per share and a special dividend of 4 Australian cents apiece.

($1 = 1.5170 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.