Australia's Myer HY profit jumps 76% on cost-cutting measures

Australian department store operator Myer Holdings on Thursday posted a 76% rise in half-yearly profit, boosted by aggressive cost-cutting measures.

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator Myer Holdings MYR.AX on Thursday posted a 76% rise in half-yearly profit, boosted by aggressive cost-cutting measures.

Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half rose to A$43 million ($33.43 million) from A$24.4 million a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3sLSOcz)

($1 = 1.2862 Australian dollars)

