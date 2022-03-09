Australia's Myer Holdings reinstates dividend after four years

Adds CEO comment, details on HY profit, sales and share move

March 10 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX on Thursday announced its first dividend payout since 2017, encouraged by a return to sales growth in the second half of this year after coronavirus-related lockdowns were eased.

Shares of Myer Holdings Ltd MYR.AX rose 14.6% to A$0.47.

The company reported that half-yearly underlying net profit after tax jumped 55% to A$32.3 million ($23.64 million), and said it was able to mitigate some major supply chain disruptions over the second half.

"Despite the initial impact of Omicron in early January, we have returned to a growth trajectory delivering 15.2% sales growth in the first five weeks of trade in the second half across both stores and online," said John King, chief executive officer of Myer.

The company delivered a dividend of 1.5 Australian cents per share for the six months ended Jan. 29, the first payout since fiscal 2017 when it suspended dividends citing challenging trading conditions and grim results.

The dividend payout follows the company's swing to an annual profit in September, boosted by strong online sales and benefits from government schemes.

The high-street retailer's online sales jumped about 50% to A$424.1 million, which represents about 28% of the total sales.

($1 = 1.3663 Australian dollars)

